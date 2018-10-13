WATCH: Rare Undertaker Out-Of-Character Fan Interaction Following WWE 'Super Show-Down'

WWE legend The Undertaker made his highly anticipated return to the ring at the Super Show-Down PPV in Melbourne, Australia last week, and fell to his longtime rival Triple H in a match which was billed as the “Last Time Ever” between the two Superstars.

Despite The Game picking up the win in the match, the war between The Cerebral Assassin and The Dead Man wages on, as the two will next meet in a tag team match at WWE Crown Jewel taking place on November 2nd in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Undertaker will team up with his Brothers of Destruction partner Kane to face the team of Triple H and a returning Shawn Michaels.

A new video has surfaced on YouTube featuring an out-of-character Undertaker making his way through the airport in Australia on his way back to The United States following the Super Show-Down event, and during the video The Dead Man stops and takes some time to interact with a WWE fan. This is a rare move by The Undertaker, who typically keeps his real-life persona hidden from fans in order to protect his WWE character. You can watch the entire fan-captured video in the player above.

With The Undertaker’s next WWE match scheduled to take place at Crown Jewel, there has been speculation that a singles match between The Phenom and Shawn Michaels might be in the works, with some sources rumoring the bout could take place next year at WrestleMania 35 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

On a related note, amidst mounting tension between The United States and Saudi Arabia following the disappearance and possible murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, the Knox County, Tennessee Mayor’s office has confirmed Kane remains scheduled to compete at Crown Jewel as advertised, and will not be removing himself from the event card.