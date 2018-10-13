Watch: Drunk Brewers fan kisses reporter during live shot

It’s a difficult job being a reporter, as they never really know what types of obstacles they might run into while doing their job. And these types of issues are magnified when alcohol is involved.
FOX 6 News reporter Ashley Sears ran into that exact problem after Game 2 of the National League Championship Series was in the books. She was doing a live report from a bar, when a drunken female Brewers fan swooped in and gave her a kiss on the cheek.
Sears clearly wasn’t happy about it. Here’s what she had to say on Twitter afterward.
Just imagine what would’ve happened if the Brewers had actually won the game.
