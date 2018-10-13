Watch: Drunk Brewers fan kisses reporter during live shot

It’s a difficult job being a reporter, as they never really know what types of obstacles they might run into while doing their job. And these types of issues are magnified when alcohol is involved.

FOX 6 News reporter Ashley Sears ran into that exact problem after Game 2 of the National League Championship Series was in the books. She was doing a live report from a bar, when a drunken female Brewers fan swooped in and gave her a kiss on the cheek.

Sears clearly wasn’t happy about it. Here’s what she had to say on Twitter afterward.

Nothing good happens after 8 hours of drinking. Don’t be this person. https://t.co/qdtvHy8yma — Ashley Sears (@AshleySears6) October 14, 2018

Just imagine what would’ve happened if the Brewers had actually won the game.