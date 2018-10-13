Watch: Duke, Georgia Tech players brawl during game

Duke and Georgia Tech aren’t known to be rivals, but anyone who watched Saturday’s ACC showdown would think otherwise, as fireworks erupted during the game.

It’s unclear how it began, although there was a bit of shoving that took place beforehand. Whatever the reason, the two teams were tied at 7, just before the second quarter concluded. Things got chippy after Duke was returning a punt, which led to a scrum. That’s nothing out of the norm, but the punches that followed — resulting in a fight — was not.

Duke and George Tech players came to blows after a heated exchange during the kickoff. pic.twitter.com/7hmEV5k9gR — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) October 13, 2018

Yellow Jackets linebacker Victor Alexander was the only player ejected from the game, but other penalties were assessed as well.