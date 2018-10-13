Watch: Kevin Youkilis throws out first pitch before ALCS Game 1

Kevin Youkilis may have finished his MLB career as a member of the Yankees, but he spent the majority of it playing for the Red Sox.

Youkilis was drafted by the team in 2001, and he made his debut in May 2004, to replace then-starter Bill Mueller at third base. It was from that time on that a star was born, as Youkilis treated the Fenway Park faithful to plenty of clutch hits in pivotal moments over the years.

As such, it was no surprise that the Red Sox invited Youk to throw out the first pitch before Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday night. He received a great ovation from fans beforehand, then took the mound and delivered an absolute strike to Dustin Pedroia.

Youk’s clearly still got it.