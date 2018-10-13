Watch: Lorenzo Cain robs David Freese of home run with amazing catch

The Dodgers found themselves in a 6-1 hole in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series against the Brewers on Friday night, and the team was looking to get out of the gate early on Saturday.

It was looking like they’d be able to do exactly that, as Justin Turner hit a single to get on base in the top of the first inning, and David Freese crushed a pitch to right-center that looked to be a home run.

Lorenzo Cain had other plans, though.

Cain tracked the ball perfectly, then leaped at the wall. The ball drew close, and he reached out with his glove. And, as he’s been known to do, Cain caught the ball in his glove, preventing it from clearing the barrier for a potential home run.

Lorenzo Cain robs David Freese of a home run

Cain saved the Brewers from facing a 2-0 deficit (or worse) before they even came to bat in the game.