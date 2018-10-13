Watch: Umpire Joe West drilled by errant throw during game

Umpire Joe West has been known to put himself in the middle of games, but that strategy backfired during Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday night, when he got a bit too close for comfort.

West was standing on the infield near second base in the eighth inning of the game at Fenway Park, when Jake Marisnick took off running from first on a stolen-base attempt. Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez tried to throw Marisnick out, but the ball tailed away from the base, and it ended up hitting West on his shoulder.

Christian Vasquez is now a national hero for beaming Joe West. pic.twitter.com/6ItN5itPWD — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) October 14, 2018

The veteran umpire actually saved the Red Sox in a sense, as the ball would’ve sailed into the outfield had he not gotten hit by it. He took one for the team, essentially.