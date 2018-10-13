Which Former Champion Did Nikki Bella Want To Return At WWE 'Evolution'?

The return of The Bella Twins has taken a new direction since their heel turn on WWE Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. With WWE Evolution just two weeks away, the rumors of a Rousey and Bella Twins feud have now been realized.

The twins took park in a Q&A session this weekend at the ACE Comic Con in Chicago. Moderated by legendary WWE announcer Lillian Garcia, the twins spoke about a variety of topics including Nikki’s intentions of becoming WWE Raw Women’s Champion at Evolution. Also, Nikki stated that she hoped that former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee could appear at the first all-women’s PPV event for WWE.

Bella also commented on the legacy Lee left behind, citing her involvement in what the Women’s Division is today. Bella made a great point talking about the storylines she had with Lee in addition to giving Lee the credit that she deserves.

In hindsight, their back and forth feud has been rather prolific. Their feud (including sister Brie Bella and Smackdown General Manager Paige) is one of the turning points of the evolution.

From Lee’s iconic “Pipebombshell” promo that ignited the Women’s Division in 2013 to Bellas’ shock win over Lee that started her history-making Divas Championship reign are among some of the biggest moments for the Women’s Evolution. Whether fans like it or not, the priority of The Bella Twins in storylines plays a big role en route to Evolution.

Bella has most certainly improved in recent years in addition to becoming a business player in WWE with two shows, a clothing line and a wine line.

Bella’s return to the ring for Smackdown in 2016 started one of her best runs. Her feuds with Carmella and Natalya were among some of her best work with the company. Her current program with Rousey could very well highlight her growing resume.

Sunday October 28th I will shock the world. The days leading up to Evolution I will prove to you all that I will be ready to beat an Olympic athlete. That I can be badder than the baddest one of the all. The 28th I’ll start my new reign. And it’ll be the longest of them all. N pic.twitter.com/XjVWXIL6xK — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) October 9, 2018

The match between Bella and Rousey for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship has also been confirmed as the Evolution main event at the Q&A session. Bella is confident that she can shock the world once more, as she is no stranger to doing so.