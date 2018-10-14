Hoops Manifesto

2018/19 NBA Team Preview Haikus: Portland Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, OR – APRIL 24: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers shows his dejection against the Golden State Warriors during Game Four of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center on April 24, 2017 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

 

Back by popular demand (nope – that’s not true at all), we present our 2018/19 NBA Team Preview haikus!  Let all the other sites pump out their 1000 word essays on each team – we’ll summarize it all in 17 syllable prose.

 

It’s been a nice run
Over the past half decade
But hit their ceiling

 

 

