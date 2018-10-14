Hoops Manifesto

2018/19 NBA Team Preview Haikus: Sacramento Kings

Oct 4, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) goes to the basket defend by Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (35) in the first quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

 

Back by popular demand (nope – that’s not true at all), we present our 2018/19 NBA Team Preview haikus!  Let all the other sites pump out their 1000 word essays on each team – we’ll summarize it all in 17 syllable prose.

 

It’s been 13 years
Since they weren’t a laughingstock
Not changing this year

 

 

NBA Team Preview Haikus

