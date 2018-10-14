Amari Cooper knocked out of game via brutal hit, trade rumors suggest final game with Raiders

Raiders receiver Amari Cooper has had a tough season in Jon Gruden’s first year with the team, as he continues to underperform on the field.

Cooper has only 22 catches for 280 yards (one touchdown) this season, and he could be on the move. Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported on Sunday that the Raiders are shopping both Cooper and safety Karl Joseph.

As for Cooper, he was trying to boost his trade stock during Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, but unfortunately, that did not happen. Instead, he took a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit from Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald one particular play, and it knocked him out of the game.

This wasn't called a penalty.pic.twitter.com/dXC89qgJQU — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 14, 2018

No flag for this hit. pic.twitter.com/VKChRyWsgx — Arthur Arkush (@ArthurArkush) October 14, 2018

Cooper exited the game to be evaluated for a concussion, so it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming days.