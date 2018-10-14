Conor McGregor, Jerry Jones hang out on field before game (Video)

The Cowboys had a special guest at AT&T Stadium for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

UFC fighter Conor McGregor has remained in the country for the time being, in the wake of his epic bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov, which had one of the craziest post-fight brawls we’ve ever seen.

As such, McGregor elected to hit up Sunday’s Jaguars-Cowboys game, where he interacted with a number of Cowboys coaches and players. Not only that, The Notorious One was also seen chatting it up with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, and we’d love to know what the two talked about.

McGregor also chucked a football while on the field, and it’s clear his throwing motion could use some work. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, on the other hand, throws a pretty nice spiral, and he did a tribute to McGregor after rushing for a touchdown from 17 yards out in the first quarter of the game. Check out his end-zone celebration that followed the score.

In case you didn’t know, Prescott recreated McGregor’s signature walk, which he’s been known to do in the Octagon.