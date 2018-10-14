Current WWE Tag Team Teases Return At 'SmackDown 1000' After Long Absence

WWE will likely pull out all the stops for the huge ‘SmackDown 1000′ episode on Tuesday night, which should give fans a special trip down memory lane, including one of the best SmackDown Superstars in the show’s long history as guest host.

But it could be a perfect time for current Superstars to make an impression as well.

Members of the tag team SANitY, Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe, have taken to Twitter to post some interesting tweets.

10.16.18 10:00pm EST soon it will become clear for you! I will show you how to really see! #SANitY #WWE #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/ICmnz3fGy6 — Eric Young (@TheEricYoung) October 13, 2018

The tweets make reference to the time and date of the show as if to say that the team comprised of Young, Wolfe and Killian Dain will make a surprise return to the show.

The last time SANitY appeared in the ring on SmackDown was in a match against The Uso’s on September 4. They haven’t competed on a pay-per-view since defeating The New Day in a Tables Match back at Extreme Rules in July.

Since being called up to the main roster from NXT this past spring, SANitY have floundered on WWE’s blue brand. It took weeks to even debut the team on television and they were placed in matches with The Uso’s and New Day that didn’t do much to build any long-term storylines.

WWE held a tournament to determine No.1 contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team titles and they were eliminated by New Day in the first round.

While in NXT, they became one of the more dominant groups in promotion history, becoming NXT Tag Team champions while also participating in the first War Games match in over 20 years.

If SANitY does make an appearance Tuesday night, let’s hope it’s one that will lead to something meaningful for what is a really talented trio. With the Bludgeon Brothers off television while Erick Rowan nurses a torn bicep, perhaps SANitY could get a chance at being the show’s top heel tag team?