Former Women's Champion Says An Appearance At WWE 'Evolution' Is 'Not Happening'

WWE Evolution will take place on Sunday, October 28. The event marks the first time that a WWE pay-per-view has exclusively featured women, making it one of the most historic and anticipated nights in recent company history.

Some of WWE’s most legendary female Superstars will be on hand for the event but a former women’s champion evidently will not. Current NWA World Women’s champion Jazz will not be at Evolution.

Not happening!! Sorry https://t.co/MVFvZ41mZ3 — Jazz NWA WOMEN WORLD CHAMPION (@Phenom_Jazz) October 9, 2018

This may be a disappointment for some fans but it’s also understandable. Jazz has had a 20 year career and only spent around four of those years working in Vince McMahon’s company. She has built a reputation for herself as one of the toughest and most talented women in the business.

Jazz started her WWE career in 2001 as a member of Ohio Valley Wrestling. She debuted on WWE’s main roster at 2001’s Survivor Series, where she began a dominant run in the women’s division. She became the WWE Women’s champion in 2002.

Though she won’t be present at Evolution, Jazz is staying busy as the NWA World Women’s champion. She won the title in September of 2016 and will defend her championship against Penelope Ford at NWA’s 70th Anniversary Show on October 21.

WWE has been criticized by many fans due to a lack of promotion for Evolution. Some have suggested that the company is focusing on too many events at once, not giving the first all-women’s event the respect it deserves.

The Evolution card currently features six matches, including the return of WWE Hall of Famers Trish and Lita versus Alexa Bliss and Mickie James. Ronda Rousey will defend her Raw Women’s Championship against Nikki Bella and SmackDown Women’s champion Becky Lynch will put her title on the line against Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing Match.

It’s unknown how many more matches will be booked for the event, or how many more legends will return.