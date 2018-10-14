Hawks Kick Grizzlies Tail

Saturday, the University of North Dakota football team entertained the University of Montana Grizzlies in an important non-conference FCS football game. The Grizzlies entered Saturday’s game riding a four-game winning streak against the Hawks.

When it was all said and done, the Fighting Hawks had systematically destroyed the Grizzlies 40-14, ending that four-game winning streak.

Here are a couple of things that stuck out for me.

The Fighting Hawks had a 21-0 lead after six minutes of play. The score was 34-0 at the half.

If this had been a boxing match the referee would have stopped the fight at halftime. The Grizzlies had four costly turnovers (three fumbles and an interception). The most costly of the four was the fumble on the Fighting Hawks one-yard line.

After the game, the Montana head coach was less than pleased with his team’s effort.

“First, on North Dakota, Bubba did a great job, and he had them ready to go,” Grizzlies head coach Bobby Hauck said. “They got after us from the opening series. Five or six minutes into the game they had us up against the wall. Good job by them. They utilized their open date well. It occurred to me that was a great coaching job, by them. They kicked our tails.”

The Grizzlies head coach continued.

“We’re a real average football team,” coach Hauck said. “If we don’t go out and play at an optimum level and we don’t take care of the football, we can’t win, and we certainly didn’t do that today.”

Fighting Hawks junior quarterback Nate Ketteringham had a big day for the Hawks, the San Diego, California native threw for (17-25-2 254 yards and 4 TDs).

Coach Hauck had nothing but nice things to say about Nate Ketteringham and the Fighting Hawks offense.

“We think they throw the ball pretty well,” coach Hauck said. “I like their quarterback. They have big receivers who have the ability to make plays down the field.

“When they chucked the ball down the field, specifically on the outside, we’re there, and one of those players makes the play and the other doesn’t. In the case of that first half in particular, their guys made the plays.”

The Grizzlies were never in this game. In essence, the game was over at the half.

Tanner Palmborg Injury

During the second quarter of Saturday’s game, senior linebacker Tanner Palmborg suffered a leg injury. It didn’t look good. During the second half, Palmborg came back to the sidelines on crutches wearing a leg immobilizer. When head coach Bubba Schweigert was asked about his senior linebacker, he had this to say.

. @UNDfootball linebacker Tanner Palmborg went down in today's contest against @MontanaGrizFB . He didn't return and was on crutches at the half. Although there hasn't been an official prognosis, head coach @BubbaSchweigert 's reaction says it all…. pic.twitter.com/7N4yw5Paby — Maria Santora (@MariaSantoraTV) October 13, 2018

Johannesson Leaves Mark

UND has a stable full of talented running backs. First, you have the one-two punch of Thunder and Lightning. Then add another option to that equation. Enter junior running back James Johannesson, who’s an impressive site at 6-foot-1, 250 pounds. Frankly, Johannesson is a hammer, he wears down defenses. He gets better as the game goes on. Sometimes, it takes three and four players to bring him down. You’re not going to arm tackle this guy.

Over the past three weeks, with John Santiago slowed by a knee injury, Johannesson has stepped in and filled the void. Statistically, Johannesson has been UND’s leading rusher, 249 yards on 38 attempts. That’s an average of 6.55 yards per carry.