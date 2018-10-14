John Cena Comments On Whether Age Has Affected His WWE Status

John Cena was the face of WWE. He put in the work to deserve that spot and his run at the top lasted longer than both Hulk Hogan and Stone Cold Steve Austin. Love him or hate him, there is no denying that John Cena gave everything he had to Vince McMahon’s company.

But time moves on of course and Roman Reigns now sits atop WWE. Cena has stepped away for the most part, with a new focus on his career in Hollywood and a new life living in China. However, many fans have been asking what led to John’s decision to go part-time.

Cena was recently interviewed on Sports Illustrated’s Media Podcast, where he talked about whether or not age influenced his decision.

“I’m super grateful for everything that I’ve done. But as a 41-year old man, especially someone who’s had his attitude changed about a lot of things in life, one of those things is, how am I gonna get around when I’m 70? How am I gonna get around when I’m 80? I can’t look at 41 like well, I’m lucky to make it past this year. I’m trying to do the best I can to live as healthy as I can and I know for a fact that a full-time WWE schedule is a young man’s game.”

John’s honesty on the topic is surely not surprising, mostly because he’s always been a very straightforward guy and the fans know it. Cena was also very straightforward about the struggles of the man who essentially inherited the top spot from him, Roman Reigns.

“When Roman was with The Shield, everybody loved him and he didn’t really change much. He was very soft spoken, he didn’t speak a lot, his actions spoke for him. He performs incredibly well. He speaks much better now, he’s much more comfortable in his role, I think his presence is phenomenal. Yet there’s this giant uprising and I think a lot of it is because “you can’t tell us what to like.” And that’s okay for a fan but it’s just tough waters to navigate as a company and it’s also tough to try and build stars.”

Cena’s most recent WWE appearance was at Super Show-Down in Australia where he teamed with Bobby Lashley in a winning effort against Kevin Owens and Elias.