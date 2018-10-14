Look: Derek Carr seen crying on field against Seahawks in video

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is having the worst season of his career, and it’s not even close.

It was said that new head coach Jon Gruden was the quarterback whisperer, but he’s been anything but, as, if anything, Carr has appeared to regress. He’s missing open receivers, turning it over and not trusting his reads.

Carr has thrown only seven touchdowns and eight interceptions this season, which is not the type of numbers you normally see from a starting quarterback.

He and the Raiders were abysmal offensively in Sunday’s game against the Seahawks in London, as they were held to only three points. It was so bad that Carr was seen crying on the field at one point.

That’s just the type of season it’s been.