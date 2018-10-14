Patrick Peterson trade rumors suggest he could join Steelers, Eagles

The Cardinals are one of the worst teams in football, and star cornerback Patrick Peterson could be traded soon, in the midst of the upcoming fire sale.

It’s clear that Arizona is moving toward a full rebuild, which makes sense, under a new regime and coaching staff. The team is looking to get younger, and will try to draft talent by accumulating more high picks.

The Cardinals are shopping a few players, with cornerback/return man Patrick Peterson being the most talented on that list. CBS Sports’ Jason LaCanfora reported that the Cards are shopping Peterson on Sunday. Details here:

The Arizona Cardinals could be one of the NFL’s most active teams ahead of the trade deadline, with league sources indicating that All-Pro corner Patrick Peterson is among the players the team is willing to move. Arizona is off to a slow start, has already transitioned from Sam Bradford to Josh Rosen at quarterback and the front office is keeping an open mind about moves to reposition the franchise for the future.

Two teams that could be in play for Peterson are the Steelers and Eagles, both of which have Super Bowl aspirations, with clear weaknesses in the secondary:

Eagles are giving up 273 passing yards per game, and they’re right in the thick of things in the NFC East. safety Rodney McLeod tore his MCL at the beginning of the month, and he’s out for the season. Not only that, Corey Graham is also banged up. At cornerback, Ronald Darby is quietly having a great season, but he needs help on the other side. Jalen Mills has been struggling, and a move to the slot would probably benefit him, and the Eagles could also play more nickel if they chose to. Peterson would give them plenty of versatility in that regard.

Steelers’ defensive front has improved big-time this season, but the porous secondary remains an issue. The team has struggled giving up big plays, and ranks 29th in pass defense, at 296 yards per game. Both starting cornerbacks have struggled this year, with veteran Joe Haden having his worst season of his career. Artie Burns shows a lot of promise, but he’s extremely inconsistent, and has been a liability this year. Peterson could provide an upgrade in the secondary, and his swagger/personality would fit well in Pittsburgh.