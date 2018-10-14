Raiders HC Jon Gruden addresses Amari Cooper trade rumors

It’s looking like a foregone conclusion that Raiders receiver Amari Cooper will be traded in the weeks leading up to the Oct. 30 deadline.

The Raiders selected Cooper in the fourth overall pick in the 2015 draft, with high hopes for the former Alabama star. He had a very solid rookie season, with 72 catches for 1,070 yards — and six touchdowns. His sophomore campaign was just as good, with 83 catches for 1,153 yards.

But it’s been all downhill since then, with Cooper appearing to have hit the wall. This season has been his worst, as he’s hauled in just 22 catches for 280 yards (one touchdown). Cooper was knocked out of Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks early in the game, before he even caught a pass, on a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit by safety Bradley McDougald (watch it happen here).

It’s scary to think that his catchless effort could be his final performance as a member of the Raiders, as the trade rumors are in full swing. Head coach Jon Gruden was asked about Cooper’s future after the 27-3 loss, and he sure didn’t shoot them down.

#Raiders Gruden on trading Amari Cooper: "I don't know. No, I haven't heard that. You know, I'm not, I'm not, you know, I'm just, uh, sorry to have to deal with a lot of these reports. But, uh, I just hope Amari's OK. Like I said, he's going to be a big part of our pass offense." — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) October 14, 2018

Cooper could be on the move, with the Cowboys and Seahawks as possible landing spots. Stay tuned.