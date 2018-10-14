SPOILERS: Big Title Match Reportedly Set For 'WWE Evolution' PPV

On October 28th, WWE will make history when the company holds its first-ever all-women’s PPV event called Evolution. The PPV will be headlined by Ronda Rousey defending the WWE Raw Women’s Title against Nikki Bella, and will feature women from all of WWE’s current brand rosters, plus names from the past such as Trish Stratus and Lita.

This weekend, WWE held another round of NXT UK TV tapings in Plymouth, England, and according to PWInsider, during the tapings it was announced that another big title match will be taking place at Evolution this month.

According to the report, Rhea Ripley, who became the first-ever NXT UK Women’s Champion at the last set of TV tapings, will put her title on the line against Isla Dawn on October 28th in Long Island, NY.

The title match joins numerous other high-profile bouts already announced for the PPV including the following:

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match:

-Ronda Rousey (c) vs Nikki Bella

Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Title:

-Becky Lynch (c) vs Charlotte Flair

WWE NXT Women’s Title Match:

-Kairi Sane (c) vs Shayna Baszler

-Mickie James and Alexa Bliss vs Lita and Trish Stratus

-The finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic

In addition to the above matches, names such as Michelle McCool, Sasha Banks, Carmella, Asuka, Nia Jax, and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix are all advertised to appear at the PPV, and numerous NXT names have been set for the show including Bianca Belair, Io Shirai, Jessamyn Duke, Candice LaRae, Dakota Kai and Marina Shafir.

As for the tag team match featuring Bliss, James, Lita and Stratus, the bout was changed from previously announced singles matches for the card, but the plan in WWE has always been to feature the tag team match with the stars, and it was made official on last week’s episode of Raw.