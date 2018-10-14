Triple H Reveals Goals For The New WWE 'NXT UK' Brand

WWE’s commitment to featuring a wide selection of brands is surely a positive for many pro wrestling fans. In addition to Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live, the company also offers NXT, 205 Live and WWE Networks specials like The Mae Young Classic.

Now Vince McMahon’s company is moving forward with yet another brand. The WWE Network will deliver the first episode of NXT UK on Wednesday, October 17. The program will spotlight some of the United Kingdom’s most exciting rising stars, as well as established veterans.

Triple H recently spoke with Express Sport and revealed his goals for the new brand.

“The beauty of the [WWE] Network is you watch it whenever you want but if you want to watch it when it’s coming on the air and follow through social and all that, it’s here in prime time. If we do live event specials from here, TakeOver-type specials or Pay-Per-Views; however you want to call it, they’d be in prime time from here. So that to me is the goal.”

So would NXT UK be a possible destination for talent, on par with WWE’s other brands?

“My goal long-term would be to make a career choice for people who want to have a career option, for people where they didn’t have to necessarily ever make it to RAW or SmackDown, if you want to look at it from that sense, and be able to have a very viable and lucrative career.”

Triple H certainly seems focused on making NXT UK as good as it possibly can be. His work behind the scenes on the original NXT brand has been hailed by many as perhaps the most successful of his corporate career.

But Hunter’s ring carer is not finished yet as he and Shawn Michaels are scheduled to face The Undertaker and Kane at Crown Jewel on November 2. That event has been surrounded by controversy lately due to actions supposedly perpetrated by Saudi Arabia’s government. It’s unknown if WWE will make a change for Crown Jewel or if the event will take place as advertised.

NXT UK will premiere at 8pm EST on Wednesday, October 17.