Ugly stats show the Blues have to get better in the third period

Through five games, the St. Louis Blues are sitting in the last spot in the Central Division. That’s been a surprising and incredibly disappointing development after the team entered the year with fairly high expectations. The Blues have used a combination of bad defense and mediocre goaltending to jump out to an ugly start.

Specifically, the Blues have to get better in the third period.

The Blues have already blown four leads in five games, three of which came in the final period.

This is the fourth time in five games this season the Blues have coughed up a lead, including three in the third period (13:36, 6:54 and 5:16 remaining in regulation). #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) October 15, 2018

That’s brutal.

Last season, the Blues were bad in a lot of areas, but kind of awesome when it came to closing out a game when leading after two periods. In fact, the Blues of 2018-19 have already matched last season’s team in terms of how many games they’ve lost when leading after two.

St Louis Blues went 32-1-2 in 2017-18 when leading after 2 Periods. Their 1 regulation loss came in the 80th game last season. They have matched their 2017-18 regulation losses when leading after 2 this season in their 5th game.#stlblues — STL Blues History (@STLBlueshistory) October 15, 2018

Immediately following the loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, the Blues ranked last in the NHL with 10 goals allowed in the third period. By comparison, they’ve scored five goals in the final period. They’ve also allowed two goals in overtime already (last in the NHL), but that’s a different story.

The Blues have to find a way to play with more fire. They’re doing some things well on offense, but the overall approach on defense has been garbage. You can’t expect to win games when you’re allowing an insane number of shots and playing without a relentless, physical attitude.

Now, the Blues hit the road for three games, visiting Montreal, Toronto and Winnipeg. They’ll need to figure things out in a hurry to avoid an early-season hole.