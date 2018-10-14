Watch: LeBron James goes nuts dancing on stage with Drake at concert

LeBron James is great at playing to a crowd, as he excels at entertaining fans, and also getting his teammates fired up. Normally, he does this on the basketball court, but on Saturday, James’ hype skills were on display in a different setting.

James hit up Staples Center on Saturday for the most recent stop on the Aubrey & the Three Amigos Tour, with Migos and Drake rapping the night away.

At one point during the concert, Drake brought James on stage to perform along with him, and the Lakers star did exactly that. James — along with rapper Travis Scott, who made a guest appearance — danced around on stage, and was nearly as fired up as we normally see him on the court.

James appears to be enjoying life in Los Angeles.