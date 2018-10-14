Watch: Mike Tomlin forced to break up postgame fight between Bengals, Steelers

There’s no love lost when the Steelers and Bengals square off on the football field, as the two division rivals have had plenty of controversial moments over the years — with Vontaze Burfict often in the middle of it.

Sunday’s game was no different, as Burfict put a brutal helmet-to-helmet cheap shot on Steelers receiver Antonio Brown.

The Steelers apparently didn’t forget about it, either, as the two teams got into a fight on the field after the final seconds ticked off. Tensions were so high that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had to get in the middle of it to break it up.

Some rough stuff at the end and coach has to go break it up.#Steelers #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/PDybn5DMmQ — Tomlin Reactions (@TomlinReactions) October 14, 2018

Those two teams clearly do not like each other.