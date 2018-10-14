Watch: Patriots fan douses Tyreek Hill with beer after TD

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill had a second half for the ages in Sunday’s game against the Patriots, but he was unfortunately on the receiving end of a classless gesture by a fan.

Hill caught three touchdown passes in the final two quarters of the game, and when it was all said and done, he had racked up 142 yards in the contest as well. His biggest catch of the game came when it mattered most, late in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs were trailing 40-33, looking to tie the game with a scoring drive.

Thanks to Hill, it took them only one play to do exactly that.

On the first play from scrimmage, with just over three minutes remaining in the game, Hill caught a pass from Patrick Mahomes and took it to the house for a 75-yard touchdown. He ran so fast that he needed a few extra yards to slow down, and he ended up stopping right near the field lounge. Patriots fans in the vicinity flipped him off, and another one doused him with a beer.

Tyreek Hill got a middle finger to the face AND a beer thrown on him by Boston fans. pic.twitter.com/l3oZvvgMXx — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) October 15, 2018

That was a terrible display by the fans, and the one who splashed Hill with a beer shouldn’t enjoy the privilege of being field level again in the future.