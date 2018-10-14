Watch: Rob Gronkowski's powerful stiff-arm sends Chiefs defender to ground

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is extremely tough to bring down in the open field, as his mix of size and athleticism makes tackling him a difficult task.

Chiefs safety Ron Parker learned that lesson late in Sunday’s game, when Gronk sent him to the ground with authority.

It happened in the fourth quarter, after Gronk caught a pass from Tom Brady, and was looking to rack up yards following the catch. Parker tracked him well, but as soon as he put his hands on Gronk, the Patriots tight end threw him to the ground with a powerful stiff-arm.

That looked like it hurt.