Watch: Vontaze Burfict puts brutal cheap shot on Antonio Brown

Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been involved in a number of controversial plays in games against the Steelers over the years, and Sunday’s contest was no different.

Burfict returned from suspension in Week 5, so he was playing in only his second game of the season. That didn’t prevent him from putting a cheap shot on Steelers star receiver Antonio Brown, though.

The play in question took place in the third quarter, when Brown caught a pass over the middle, and was in the process of being tackled by a few Bengals defenders. As Brown was going to the ground, Burfict came in late and put a brutal helmet-to-helmet shot on the Steelers receiver. It’s clear that he led with his helmet, too.

#Bengals dirty LB Vontaze Burfict, who is just coming off a suspension, with a late hit to @AB84 Antonio Brown's helmet. pic.twitter.com/QSiCg79IQf — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 14, 2018

Brown walked off the field slowly, but returned to action just a few plays later. As for Burfict, no penalty was called on the play.