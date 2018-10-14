WWE Downplaying Saudi Arabia's Involvement In 'Crown Jewel'

WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place on November 2. But as pro wrestling fans are now surely aware, the event has been mired in controversy. That’s due in large part to Crown Jewel‘s location.

Saudi Arabia is the host nation for Crown Jewel but the government is now under a cloud of suspicion thanks to a journalist’s disappearance and possible assassination. The journalist in question is Jamal Khashoggi. Khashoggi worked for the Washington Post and has been an outspoken critic of the Saudi government. Now that he’s disappeared, many believe the Saudi government is behind it.

Now it appears that the company has decided to downplay Saudi Arabia’s involvement. WWE.com has pulled all references to Saudi Arabia from its Crown Jewel page. While this does not mean the event is changing locations, the move does seem to be an effort to quieten any negative publicity.

The story is ongoing of course and WWE has indeed been monitoring the situation. But according to PWInsider, Crown Jewel will not change locations. This may or may not come as a surprise to fans that have been following the story but sources in WWE evidently claim Saudi Arabia will still host Crown Jewel.

Crown Jewel will feature the in-ring return of Shawn Michaels as he teams with D-Generation X co-founder Triple H against The Undertaker and Kane. Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Championship against Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar. The WWE Championship will also be on the line when AJ Styles defends the title against Daniel Bryan.

WWE will also introduce the first ever World Cup at Crown Jewel. The World Cup Tournament will be decided at the event and the qualifying matches are currently taking place on SmackDown Live.

WWE has yet to make any further announcements concerning Crown Jewel‘s status. The Floor Seat will continue to follow the story as it develops.