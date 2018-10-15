The NBA season is finally here. Tuesday night will mark the start of the 2018/19 season, and it’s about time. With LeBron going to the Lakers, Cousins to the Warriors, and Kawhi to the Raptors, it was a crazy summer for the NBA. The offseason is what makes the NBA so much fun. It seems like there is a new storyline every week in the NBA. However, it’s time the real games begin. Here are “100 Bold NBA Predictions” for the 2018/19 season.
- Markelle Fultz wins Most Improved Player.
- Ben Simmons goes another season without a three.
- Joel Embiid averages over 25 points and 10 rebounds per game.
- Ben Simmons wins Rookie of the Year, wait a second.
- Terry Rozier is traded before the NBA Trade Deadline.
- Gordon Hayward makes the Eastern Conference All-Star team coming off his injury.
- Al Horford flinches on over 10 free throws.
- The Brooklyn Nets finish top ten in the Eastern Conference.
- D’Angelo Russell averages over 20 points per game.
- Allen Crabbe attempts seven threes per game and makes them at a 40% clip.
- Kristaps Porzingis has a hard time staying on the court. Plays under 35 games.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. has a 40-point game.
- Enes Kanter gets ejected at least three times.
- The Toronto Raptors finish with the best defensive rating in the NBA.
- Kyle Lowry averages under 14 points per game.
- Kawhi Leonard averages three steals per game.
- Zach LaVine enters and wins the Dunk Contest.
- Jabari Parker wins Sixth Man of the Year.
- Justin Holiday shoots over 38% from three.
- J.R. Smith drops a 30-point game on LeBron and the Lakers.
- Kevin Love averages over 23 points and 10 rebounds per game.
- The Cleveland Cavaliers win the Eastern Conference, just kidding (sorry Tristan Thompson.)
- Andre Drummond shoots above 70% from the free-throw line.
- Khyri Thomas makes an NBA All-Rookie team.
- Blake Griffin posterizes Joel Embiid.
- Victor Oladipo doesn’t make the Eastern Conference All-Star team.
- Myles Turner makes over 75 three-pointers.
- The Pacers win less than 12 games on the road.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo wins MVP.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 30 points per game.
- Brook Lopez is an Eastern Conference All-Star.
- The Miami Heat win a playoff series with Jimmy Butler on their roster.
- D-Wade explodes for a 40-point game.
- Hassan Whiteside puts forth effort.
- Malik Monk has a breakout year. Shoots at least 40% from three.
- Kemba Walker doesn’t make the Eastern Conference All-Star team.
- Miles Bridges makes the NBA First Team All-Rookie.
- Kelly Oubre Jr. starts over Otto Porter Jr. by the end of the season.
- The Washington Wizards finish in the top three in the Eastern Conference.
- John Wall attempts close to 400 three-pointers.
- The Atlanta Hawks win less than 15 games.
- Trae Young attempts more threes than Steph Curry.
- John Collins averages a double-double.
- Aaron Gordon averages over 20 points per game.
- Mo Bamba averages over two blocks per game.
- Evan Fournier gets traded by the Trade Deadline.
- Steph Curry shoots over 45% from three.
- The Warriors are never fully healthy. Never have a game with Curry/Thompson/Durant/Green/Cousins.
- Jordan Bell appears in at least 75 games this season.
- Marvin Bagley III gets third in NBA Rookie of the Year.
- Willie Cauley-Stein averages a double-double.
- Buddy Hield has a breakout year. Averages over 16 points per game while shooting over 43% from three.
- JaVale McGee averages 25 minutes per game.
- Lance Stephenson blows in LeBron’s ear at least once during the season.
- LeBron James starts at center for the Lakers at least once over the course of the season.
- Tobias Harris averages over 20 points per game.
- The Clippers beat the Lakers in each head-to-head matchup this season.
- Lou Williams is the last one out again on the Western Conference All-Star team.
- DeAndre Ayton wins NBA Rookie of the Year.
- Devin Booker shoots under 35% from three.
- The Suns make the most trades at the Trade Deadline.
- Dirk Nowitzki plays under 18 minutes per game.
- Luka Doncic finishes second in NBA Rookie of the Year.
- Dennis Smith Jr. and Luka Doncic combine for over 40 points per game.
- Carmelo Anthony starts and plays a vital role for Houston down the stretch of the season.
- James Harden drops a guy and stares him down again before shooting. Sorry Wes Johnson.
- Clint Capela shoots above 70% from the field.
- Anthony Davis finishes second in NBA MVP voting.
- Nikola Mirotic shoots below 36% from three.
- Jrue Holiday has his best year as a pro, averages over 20 points per game.
- Despite injuries, the San Antonio Spurs make the playoffs for the 22nd straight year.
- DeMar DeRozan is a Western Conference All-Star.
- Jakob Poeltl averages at least 10 points per game, while splitting time in the starting lineup.
- Memphis decides to sell at the Trade Deadline, moving Marc Gasol and Mike Conley.
- Kyle Anderson breaks out with heavy playing time. Averages over two steals per game.
- The Memphis Grizzlies get another top-five pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
- Isaiah Thomas is a starter for the Denver Nuggets at the end of the year.
- Nikola Jokic makes his first ever NBA All-Star Game.
- Jamal Murray and Gary Harris combine to average over 45 points per game.
- The Utah Jazz finish as a top three seed in the Western Conference.
- Quin Snyder wins NBA Coach of the Year.
- Donovan Mitchell posterizes Ben Simmons, allowing NBA Twitter to go crazy.
- Russell Westbrook averages a triple-double for the third consecutive season.
- Paul George sets a personal record for most three-pointers made in a season.
- Dennis Schroder finishes second in NBA Sixth Man of the Year.
- Karl-Anthony Towns has a 50/40/90 season. 50% from the field, 40% from three, and 90% at the line.
- Andrew Wiggins starts playing defense, sounds crazy, I know.
- The Timberwolves get in a fight on the court with their own teammates. Shouting match and chaos breaks loose.
- The Trail Blazers miss the Western Conference Playoffs.
- Damian Lillard is not a member of the Western Conference All-Star Team.
- Seth Curry makes over 175 three-pointers on the season.
- The Golden State Warriors don’t win the NBA Finals.
- Kevin Durant leaves the Warriors after this season.
- Kawhi Leonard stays in Toronto after the season.
- Tom Thibodeau is fired from the Timberwolves at the conclusion of the season.
- A rookie will make the NBA All-Star Game.
- There will be a record number of trades at the NBA Trade Deadline.
- There will be over five coaches fired in the NBA at the end of the season.
- The Portland Trail Blazers will enter into a rebuild.
- The NBA will continue to break viewing records, and NBA Twitter will be at an all-time high.
THE NBA IS BACK.
Comments