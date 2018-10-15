The NBA season is finally here. Tuesday night will mark the start of the 2018/19 season, and it’s about time. With LeBron going to the Lakers, Cousins to the Warriors, and Kawhi to the Raptors, it was a crazy summer for the NBA. The offseason is what makes the NBA so much fun. It seems like there is a new storyline every week in the NBA. However, it’s time the real games begin. Here are “100 Bold NBA Predictions” for the 2018/19 season.

Al Horford flinches on over 10 free throws.

Gordon Hayward makes the Eastern Conference All-Star team coming off his injury.

Terry Rozier is traded before the NBA Trade Deadline.

Ben Simmons wins Rookie of the Year, wait a second.

Joel Embiid averages over 25 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Ben Simmons goes another season without a three.

The Cleveland Cavaliers win the Eastern Conference, just kidding (sorry Tristan Thompson.)

Kevin Love averages over 23 points and 10 rebounds per game.

J.R. Smith drops a 30-point game on LeBron and the Lakers.

Justin Holiday shoots over 38% from three.

Jabari Parker wins Sixth Man of the Year.

Zach LaVine enters and wins the Dunk Contest.

Kawhi Leonard averages three steals per game.

Kyle Lowry averages under 14 points per game.

The Toronto Raptors finish with the best defensive rating in the NBA.

Enes Kanter gets ejected at least three times.

Kristaps Porzingis has a hard time staying on the court. Plays under 35 games.

Allen Crabbe attempts seven threes per game and makes them at a 40% clip.

D’Angelo Russell averages over 20 points per game.

The Brooklyn Nets finish top ten in the Eastern Conference.

Andre Drummond shoots above 70% from the free-throw line.

Khyri Thomas makes an NBA All-Rookie team.

Blake Griffin posterizes Joel Embiid.

Victor Oladipo doesn’t make the Eastern Conference All-Star team.

Myles Turner makes over 75 three-pointers.

The Pacers win less than 12 games on the road.

Giannis Antetokounmpo wins MVP.

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 30 points per game.

Brook Lopez is an Eastern Conference All-Star.

The Miami Heat win a playoff series with Jimmy Butler on their roster.

D-Wade explodes for a 40-point game.

Hassan Whiteside puts forth effort.

Malik Monk has a breakout year. Shoots at least 40% from three.

Kemba Walker doesn’t make the Eastern Conference All-Star team.

Miles Bridges makes the NBA First Team All-Rookie.

Kelly Oubre Jr. starts over Otto Porter Jr. by the end of the season.

The Washington Wizards finish in the top three in the Eastern Conference.

John Wall attempts close to 400 three-pointers.

The Atlanta Hawks win less than 15 games.

Trae Young attempts more threes than Steph Curry.

John Collins averages a double-double.

Aaron Gordon averages over 20 points per game.

Mo Bamba averages over two blocks per game.

Evan Fournier gets traded by the Trade Deadline.

Steph Curry shoots over 45% from three.

The Warriors are never fully healthy. Never have a game with Curry/Thompson/Durant/Green/Cousins.

Jordan Bell appears in at least 75 games this season.

Marvin Bagley III gets third in NBA Rookie of the Year.

Willie Cauley-Stein averages a double-double.

Buddy Hield has a breakout year. Averages over 16 points per game while shooting over 43% from three.

JaVale McGee averages 25 minutes per game.

Lance Stephenson blows in LeBron’s ear at least once during the season.

LeBron James starts at center for the Lakers at least once over the course of the season.

Tobias Harris averages over 20 points per game.

The Clippers beat the Lakers in each head-to-head matchup this season.

Lou Williams is the last one out again on the Western Conference All-Star team.

DeAndre Ayton wins NBA Rookie of the Year.

Devin Booker shoots under 35% from three.

The Suns make the most trades at the Trade Deadline.

Dirk Nowitzki plays under 18 minutes per game.

Luka Doncic finishes second in NBA Rookie of the Year.

Dennis Smith Jr. and Luka Doncic combine for over 40 points per game.

Carmelo Anthony starts and plays a vital role for Houston down the stretch of the season.