2018/19 NBA Team Preview Haikus: Toronto Raptors
2018/19 NBA Team Preview Haikus: Toronto Raptors
By: Jeff Fox | October 15, 2018
Sep 24, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) poses for pictures during media day at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Back by popular demand (nope – that’s not true at all), we present our 2018/19 NBA Team Preview haikus! Let all the other sites pump out their 1000 word essays on each team – we’ll summarize it all in 17 syllable prose.
Kawhi & Kyle
And a young supporting cast
Makes them a real threat
