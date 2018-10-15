Social Media Reacts To Major Austin Aries Controversy Following 'Bound For Glory' Main Event

Impact Wrestling held its 2018 Bound For Glory PPV at the Melrose Ballroom in Queens, New York on Sunday night, and the event was headlined by Johnny Impact challenging Austin Aries for the Impact Wrestling World Title.

Below are full results from the PPV, along with photos, videos and social media reactions from what was described as another excellent effort from Impact Wrestling in 2018, despite a main event that has left many fans scratching their heads.

-Rich Swann and Willie Mack defeated Ethan Page and Matt Sydal

-Eli Drake defeated James Ellsworth. After the match, Abyss hit the ring and hit Drake with a Blackhole Slam and a Chokeslam through a table.

-Tessa Blanchard defeated Taya Valkyrie to retain the Impact Knockouts Title

-Moose vs Eddie Edwards turned into a tag team match featuring Moose and Killer Kross vs Eddie Edwards and Tommy Dreamer. Edwards and Dreamer picked up the win when Edwards pinned Moose.

-oVe and Sami Callihan defeated Brian Cage, Pentagon and Fenix

-LAX defeated The OGz in a Concrete Jungle Match

-Johnny Impact defeated Austin Aries to become the new Impact Wrestling World Champion

The PPV ended, however, in what appears to be legitimate controversy, as Austin Aries completely no-sold the finish of the main event after Johnny Impact hit Starship Pain and scored the pinfall victory. Once the bell rang, Aries got right up, proceeded to flip off the entire audience, then walked out after the loss.

In the following Tweets, the social media world has reacted to Aries’ post-match antics, and you can also check out footage of the controversial main event finish:

Austin Aries no sells Starship Pain (Johnny Impact's finisher), trash talks fans, flips bird and walks out of #BoundForGlory #BFGCOMDA. Johnny is the new world champion.

The state of this event. Wow. pic.twitter.com/YMI63rDLRb — GIF Skull (@GIFSkull) October 15, 2018

If that wasn’t scripted , Austin Aries screwed up his career #BFGCOMDA — lilk97isback (@Supercardlilk) October 15, 2018

@AustinAries NO SELLS Starship Pain by @TheRealMorrison and flips EVERYBODY off …. and everybody's like dafuq! What to be a douchebag! John Hennigan deserves better than what Aries did! That said, I'm happy to see Johnny Impact as the new Impact Champion!#BFGCOMDA #AndNew — Tanner Kelly (@TannerKelly15) October 15, 2018

Funny how ppl are using @THEVinceRusso booking as an insult for @IMPACTWRESTLING #BFG2018 #BFGCOMDA ending with @AustinAries. So kayfabe is bad now? Trying to make viewers think is bad? Cliff hangers are bad? #WWE is 2 predictable, #IMPACTonPop is too kayfabe. WTF @SeanRossSapp pic.twitter.com/A8n9p7mUQZ — TJB (@ItsMe_TJB) October 15, 2018

#BFGCOMDA was a very solid ppv 8.5/10. That ending was interesting idk if it's a work or not which is a good thing because let's face it, since Kayfabe's demise feuds lack proper intensity and blurring these lines could really make Kayfabe rise again. — Chuck Pritchard (@chuck_pritchard) October 15, 2018

It remains to be seen whether or not Austin Aries’ actions at the end of the PPV were part of the script or not, as the entire feud between Aries and Impact, leading up to Bound For Glory, has towed the line between fiction and reality. In the past week, Aries and Impact took their feud to social media, which ended in Aries deleting a Tweet that was viewed by many fans as insensitive and offensive, and has left people wondering whether or not it was storyline driven.