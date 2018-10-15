BREAKING: Austin Aries' Impact Wrestling Fate Revealed Following 'Bound For Glory' Controversy

The 2018 Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory PPV did not end without controversy, as fans were left questioning the final moments of the show when former Champion Austin Aries no-sold Johnny Impact’s finishing move and stormed out of the event, flipping the bird to the fans in New York City in the process.

Following the PPV, the question of whether or not Aries’ post-main event antics were a work lingered, and we still do not quite know if Aries went into business for himself. The entire feud between Aries and Johnny Impact, leading up to Bound For Glory, has blurred the lines between reality and fiction, so we might never know if Aries’ actions at the PPV were scripted or not.

What we do know, however, is that Austin Aries is said to be finished with Impact Wrestling following the PPV on Sunday.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live, Austin Aries returned home after Sunday’s PPV and will not be present for the Impact Wrestling TV tapings taking place tonight and tomorrow night in New York City. Furthermore, Impact star Petey Williams noted via The Wrestling Perspective podcast that Aries’ final match on his previous Impact Wrestling contract was Sunday’s Bound For Glory title bout, meaning he finished up with the company contractually following the PPV.

Because Aries’ contract was up after Sunday, it appears as if Aries was not fired by management following Bound For Glory, so it is very much still possible Aries’ actions on Sunday were part of the script, and he could return to Impact at the next set of TV tapings, assuming he signs a new deal.

It’s worth noting that WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray explained on today’s episode of Busted Open Radio that Austin Aries is happiest when he is getting what he wants. Ray furthered that it is entirely possible Aries was unhappy with creative plans Impact Wrestling had for him, and if that was the case, then that could explain his actions at Bound For Glory if he indeed did go into business for himself.