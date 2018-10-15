SPOILER: 'Bound For Glory' Star Set To Appear At 'WWE Smackdown 1000'

The 2018 Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory PPV came to a dramatic conclusion on Sunday night when Austin Aries appeared to have no-sold Johnny Impact’s finishing move in the main event, leaving the major talking point coming out of the show whether or not Aries went into business for himself.

Another big talking point coming out of Bound For Glory was the surprise appearance of former WWE star James Ellsworth, who answered Eli Drake’s open challenge but fell quite quickly to Drake. Following the appearance, speculation began as to whether or not Ellsworth had signed a deal with Impact Wrestling.

Very cool to see James Ellsworth at #BoundForGlory tonight. Very funny that he said he lived in Carmella's basement 😄 I'm a James Ellsworth Guy!#Duh pic.twitter.com/3EyXAQMSBS — WWE FAN (@__WWE_FAN__) October 15, 2018

It appears as if Ellsworth’s appearance at Bound For Glory was merely a one-off, as PWInsider is reporting Ellsworth is set to appear at this week’s big WWE Smackdown 1000 special, airing live on Tuesday night from Washington, D.C.

Ellsworth joins the list of numerous stars returning for Smackdown 1000, including The Undertaker, Kane, Michelle McCool, Vickie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio and “The Animal” Batista, who will be reuniting with his Evolution brethren Randy Orton, Triple H and Ric Flair.

Ellsworth last appeared for WWE making his return at this year’s Money in the Bank PPV, and assisting his former ally Carmella in her title retention over Asuka. Ellsworth departed WWE about a month after Money in the Bank, when he was “fired” by Smackdown GM Paige, and since then Ellsworth has made independent appearances and appeared at an Impact Wrestling One Night Only PPV event.

In addition to WWE Smackdown 1000 this week featuring a host of returns, WWE teased last week that The Rock, who coined the signature Smackdown term from which the Tuesday night WWE brand gets its name, might be appearing. WWE utilized The Rock’s name to promote the event on Tuesday, and most recently, named him the greatest Smackdown Superstar in the show’s history.