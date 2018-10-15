Brewers-Dodgers NLCS Game 3: Watch live stream online, preview and prediction

The Brewers found themselves down 3-0 after six innings of play in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series at Miller Park on Saturday, but they earned a huge comeback victory to swing the momentum in this best-of-7 showdown.

Justin Turner crushed a two-run homer in the eighth inning, and now the Dodgers return home for a pivotal Game 3. The team that wins the third game after a 1-1 series deadlock goes on to win more than 70 percent of the time, so there’s a lot of pressure on the Brewers in Game 3.

And it won’t be easier on them, either, as they’ll be squaring off against Walker Buehler — who was actually the Dodgers’ best pitcher this season, not Clayton Kershaw. Buehler was lights-out at home this year, as he was 4-3 with a 1.93 ERA, in 74 2/3 innings of work.

On the other side of the ball, the Brewers will counter with Jhoulys Chacin, whose worst outing of the season came at Dodger Stadium in August, when Los Angeles torched him for nine runs. And the Brewers bullpen has no longer looked unhittable — aside from Josh Hader, who is this year’s Andrew Miller. The Dodgers have managed eight runs in 10 1/3 innings of work in the first two games against the Brewers relievers.

The Dodgers will likely stack their lineup with lefties, and we like the matchups they have, as well as the experience coming home. They’ll know how to handle the pressure in this pivotal spot.

Dodgers-Brewers NLCS Game 3 Highlights and Fixture Information

Date: Monday, October 15

Time: 7:35 p.m. EST/12:35 a.m. BST (Tuesday, Oct. 16)

Live Stream to Watch Online: fuboTV

TV Info: FOX Sports 1 (U.S.), BT Sport 1 (U.K.)

Prediction: Dodgers 4, Brewers 3