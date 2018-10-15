Current Bullet Club Member Spoils Cody Rhodes And The Young Bucks To WWE?

The status and future of Bullet Club, arguably the hottest faction in all of pro wrestling at the moment, remains at the forefront of wrestling speculation, as the ROH and NJPW contracts of The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega are set to expire in the coming months.

Earlier this week, Bullet Club stirred the speculation pot by announcing their final Bullet Club t-shirts have been released via Pro Wrestling Tees. The announcement of the final shirts left fans wondering what the news meant, and if it was an indication that the group could be heading to WWE. If the Bullet Club, who previously announced they will decide their futures as a group, do indeed sign with WWE, they would be unable to use the Bullet Club name, which is owned by New Japan Pro Wrestling.

In what will certainly continue to fuel speculation regarding The Club’s future, Tama Tonga, who claims to be a member of the rightful version of Bullet Club, issued a Tweet which has garnered much attention. “The Elite doesn’t exist without BulletClub. Good luck in WWE,” Tweeted Tonga.

The Elite doesn’t exist without #BulletClub . Good luck in WWE — 'Bad Boy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) October 15, 2018

Tonga also Tweeted the following, consistently wishing the group well in WWE.

Adam Paige coming out with his last #BulletClub affiliated T-shirt HA!! Who the F# were you before then??? ….#EXACTLY. Good luck in WWE. — 'Bad Boy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) October 15, 2018

We were here before. We were here during. We’ll be here after. #BulletClub -good luck in WWE — 'Bad Boy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) October 15, 2018

It’s important to remember that Tonga’s Tweets could all be part of some type of budding storyline, as Tonga and his crew have been at odds with Cody, Omega, The Bucks and Hangman Page, so it is not yet entirely known if Tonga did indeed spoil the future of The Club.

As noted, The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, Adam Page and Kenny Omega are all still embroiled in ROH and NJPW storylines, with Cody also the current reigning and defending NWA World Champion. Rhodes has a big title defense coming up against Nick Aldis at the NWA 70th Anniversary PPV, and with most of the Bullet Club’s deals not set to expire until the first of the year, they still have plenty of work to do in ROH and NJPW.