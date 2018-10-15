Johnny Miller to Retire from NBC; Paul Azinger to Replace Miller in the Booth

This may come as a surprise to some of you out there, but I for one will miss Johnny Miller announcing golf for NBC. Not sure if it was the fact that every missed putt, or every bad shot was a product of “nerves”, or that he was the king of the backhanded compliment, but there was something so real, yet so jaded, about his coverage that always entertained me. In a world of PC culture, especially in golf, you always knew you were going to hear what was on Johnny’s mind, even it was a little ridiculous.

From Branden Grace’s 62 at Birkdale to JT’s 63 at the “Milwaukee Open” aka the U.S. Open, Johnny always made sure to remind everyone that his 63 at Oakmont was way more impressive….which I think everyone would agree anyways. Johnny was a treasure, and he will be missed in the booth, but at least we have these moments.

At least we have a familiar face replacing him in the booth, with Paul Azinger splitting his time in between Fox and NBC. With the proven track record in the booth, a resume to compete with the GREAT Johnny Miller, and a past of speaking his mind on the telecast, I think we will be just fine with Azinger.