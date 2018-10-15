Jordan Kyrou looks like the real deal

Heading into the 2018-19 season, Jordan Kyrou was expected to challenge for a roster spot with the St. Louis Blues. However, most of the attention was on fellow youngster Robert Thomas, who appeared to be the prospect who could make the biggest difference at the NHL level.

Kyrou, 20, ended up winning a spot with the Blues and has immediately made an impact in the team’s first five games. He looks like the real deal.

In those first five games, Kyrou has one assist, nine shots and carries an even plus/minus rating. Those statistics aren’t too impressive, but where Kyrou has really excelled is the eye test. While you shouldn’t rely solely on anecdotal evidence too often, we’ll make an exception here because it actually checks out.

The speed and vision Kyrou has shown already in his young NHL career is enough to get excited about. He’s speedy, rushing past forwards and defensemen to gain access to the offensive zone. He dips and darts around players, moving to dangerous areas of the ice. His legs always seem to be moving, and that moving is with a purpose. It’s early, but you can’t accuse him of slacking or drifting on the ice.

As for his vision, it looks special. So special that STLToday even wrote an article (it requires a subscription) about one pass that he made against the Anaheim Ducks. You know you’re doing something right when an article is spent discussing a single pass.

Summarized, Kyrou has looked threatening during his first five games in the NHL. He hasn’t looked intimidated or overwhelmed by the speed and size of the league, even when he has bounced off and been roughed up some by larger defensemen.

I may be biased (Kyrou is the prospect I was the most excited to watch), but I think most would agree that he has proven that he deserves to be with the Blues.