Patriots fan who threw beer at Tyreek Hill gets lifetime ban from Gillette Stadium

The Patriots wasted no time disciplining the fan who threw beer in Tyreek Hill’s face during Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium.

It took social media only a few brief moments to make the fan’s gesture go viral, as TV cameras spotted him splashing Hill with the contents of his beer bottle (watch here) after the Chiefs receiver scored a 75-yard touchdown. As such, it made the Patriots’ job of identifying the fan quite easy, and they hit him with a lifetime ban from Gillette Stadium on Monday.

Statement from the New England Patriots: pic.twitter.com/VapBDpzzdg — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 15, 2018

We applaud the Patriots for acting as quickly as they did. If anything, it should help send a message to other fans that could be thinking of imitating that type of behavior at future games, and will hopefully deter them from doing so.

The incident from Sunday’s game is now a dead issue. This fan acted in an unruly fashion, and he paid the price for it.