Rajon Rondo voices high praise toward Lakers

Former All-Star point guard Rajon Rondo is set to begin his first campaign with the Los Angeles Lakers, which will mark the sixth team that played for in his career.

In the days leading up to the season opener against the Trail Blazers, Rondo voiced some high praise toward the Lakers and their handling of players and structure of the franchise, according to Ryan Ward of ClutchPoints.

Rajon Rondo has been impressed with how the #Lakers conduct their business & treat their players: "This is definitely a players' 1st organization. I can't say it's not the best I've ever played for." — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) October 16, 2018

This is certainly high praise from Rondo given that he has played for five different organizations that includes the Boston Celtics, which is one of the most illustrious franchises in league history. He has spent the bulk of his career with the organization where he played in the playoffs seven times that includes reaching the NBA Finals twice including winning it once.

The Lakers have had some major overhaul to the front office over the last couple of years that has seen them go in an entirely different direction with the firing of general manager Mitch Kupchak along with Jim Buss losing his job as the president of basketball operations. Controlling team owner Jeanie Buss has gone with Magic Johnson in place of her brother while former longtime agent Rob Pelinka has assumed the vacant general manager position.

This has helped set a new vibe around the team that has created a more professional environment and handling of the players in a much different light. Beyond that, these comments from Rondo speak quite highly of the Lakers and while likely lies ahead of the franchise.