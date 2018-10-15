Twitter Sensation Eddie Pepperell wins the British Masters with a little help from his family

It is tough to make Twitter sensation Eddie Pepperell speechless, but his win yesterday at the British Masters at Walton Heath Golf Club in his home country, in front of his family, left him just that…speechless.

I have no words, only a special picture. Thank you all so much. pic.twitter.com/oEQdgy8VhB — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) October 14, 2018

It took no time however for the quote machine Pepperell to find his voice again, and as he relived the moment after the round, he had to give credit where credit was due for his improbable, and very important eagle on the Par 4 10th hole on Sunday. “Mums are just great for everything”, and in that moment it was just a couple mittens on a gross day that helped propel Eddie to victory. Eddie also said him and his family “can all die happy”, after being able to share this moment together in their home country.

"Mum's are just great for everything" After his win, @PepperellEddie credited his mum with the shot that helped him clinch the #BritishMasters title.. pic.twitter.com/dUggxcLcPe — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 15, 2018

Oddly enough, this hole out eagle wasn’t the best shot of his week, because that came in the first round where Eddie made an ace that’ll just have to see to believe.

🚨 CRAZY HOLE-IN-ONE 🚨 Not your average ace from @PepperellEddie… pic.twitter.com/Ef5lv3avx8 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 11, 2018

While this was a post to highlight the amazing week that Eddie had, this was more so a PSA for every golf fan to follow Eddie on Twitter because on top of being a world class golfer, he is one of the best follows on all of Twitter. My guess is that Eddie will be hungover until the next event he plays in, but if history is any indication, he will be just fine.