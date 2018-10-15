Watch: Cody Bellinger launches bat after failing on key at-bat

Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger has struggled throughout the playoffs, and his issues at the plate appeared to take a toll on him in Monday’s game against the Brewers.

The two teams squared off in the pivotal Game 3 of the National League Championship Series, as often, the team that wins that particular showdown goes on to advance. And with the game in Dodger Stadium, and Walker Buehler on the bump, the home team was a sizable favorite to win.

The Brewers took it to the Dodgers, though, and scored a run right out of the gate. They took a 4-0 lead into the ninth inning, but the Dodgers got to closer Jeremy Jeffress, with men on second and third, and Bellinger at the plate. Unfortunately, he hacked at the first pitch, and popped the ball up.

Here’s how he reacted.

Tell us how you really feel.