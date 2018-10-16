Adam Silver struggles to put championship ring on Warriors owner Peter Guber's finger (Video)

A lot of planning is required for an NBA team to host a championship ring ceremony, and sometimes small details can be overlooked.

That appeared to be what happened at Oracle Arena on Tuesday night. The Warriors players received their championship rings from NBA commissioner Adam Silver, as did the team’s owners.

Everything went smoothly for Joe Lacob, but that wasn’t the case for co-owner Peter Guber. Silver had some trouble putting the ring on Guber’s finger, as it appeared to be a bit too small. The commish ended up using some force to get it on, as you can see in the video clip below.

hdsportsclips: Championship ring too small for Warriors owner Peter Guber, Iggy loses it TNT NBA Basketball: Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden State Warriors https://t.co/bq1JqrXJ7b pic.twitter.com/U7ZR2W5Nbs — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) October 17, 2018

It all turned out OK in the end, but that could’ve resulted in an awkward exchange between Silver and the Warriors’ co-owners.