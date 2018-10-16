Brewers-Dodgers NLCS Game 4: Watch live stream online, preview and prediction

The Dodgers stole Game 2 of the National League Championship Series in Miller Park, and they gave themselves an extremely favorable situation to completely swing the momentum in the series on Monday night.

But they gave it all right back — and then some.

Los Angeles had the benefit of hosting the pivotal Game 3 — a contest which often ends up deciding which team wins a series. And yet, they got absolutely manhandled — 4-0. It’s one thing to lose, but the way the Dodgers did that was frustrating. The Dodgers were 0-for-10 with RISP, and left eight men on base, which seems nearly impossible. It’s almost unfathomable to leave that many runs on base, and yet they did exactly that.

As a result, the Dodgers now find themselves in a must-win spot on Tuesday, with veteran Rich Hill on the mound. The good thing for them is they’ll square off against Gio Gonzalez, who has been poor pitching in big spots, and survived only two innings in Game 1 — giving up one run in the process. He’ll likely have a longer leash on Tuesday, with the Brewers having a 2-1 lead in the series, rather than it being a strictly bullpen game.

The Dodgers counter with Hill, who dominated the Brewers this season. He was 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA in 12 innings of work, and he’s had plenty of experience pitching in the playoffs, with success — unlike Gonzalez.

Los Angeles can’t afford to lose another game in this series, and the time is now to right the ship and tie it back up at two games apiece. The Brewers’ bullpen snapped back to elite form on Monday, and the Dodgers are going to need to put some runs on the board early to get back in the driver’s seat again. We believe they’ll do exactly that, with Gonzalez looking shaky on the road, and Hill looking right at “home,” so to speak.

Dodgers-Brewers NLCS Game 4 Highlights and Fixture Information

Date: Tuesday, October 16

Time: 9:09 p.m. EST/2:09 a.m. BST (Wednesday, Oct. 16)

Live Stream to Watch Online: fuboTV

TV Info: FOX Sports 1 (U.S.), BT Sport 1 (U.K.)

Prediction: Dodgers 5, Brewers 3