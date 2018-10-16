Eddie Alvarez Signs With ONE Championship

Eddie Alvarez is hunting for another belt to add to his extensive collection. And Asia’s ONE Championship has just signed their biggest name fighter in its seven year history. The Underground King has signed with the company, it was announced on Monday by the promotion’s head man, Chatri Sityodtong.

Please join me in welcoming Eddie Alvarez to @ONEChampionship! I am super excited for our fans to witness Eddie's high octane, explosive dynamite KO style. Stay tuned for more big news! @Ealvarezfight pic.twitter.com/bM3K0COlie — Chatri Sityodtong (@YODCHATRI) October 16, 2018

Alvarez became a free agent after losing to Dustin Poirier this past July. He went a pedestrian 4-3 (1 NC) during his four year UFC run, but did win the lightweight championship from Rafael dos Anjos in July 2016, before losing it that November to Conor McGregor. In addition to the UFC belt, he was also a champion in Bellator (twice), BodogFIGHT, and Reality Fighting. He previously competed in Asia in 2008 for Japan’s Dream promotion.