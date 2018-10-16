Four-Wheeling Without Breaking the Bank or Your Neck

Adrenaline, adventuring, and off-roading are just some of the many reasons why people take up all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) as a hobby. ATVs provide a great off-the-road experience for most ages, and more advanced riders can even ride competitively.

There’s a lot you need to learn if you’re just getting started in the ATV world, but here are three main points to help you get started.

What’s an ATV and who’s allowed to ride?

An ATV is a four-wheeled motorized vehicle that can, like its name suggests, handle different types of terrain. While it can handle paved roads, it’s not meant for this type of terrain and it can be illegal in certain states. These vehicles have low-pressure tires, handlebars for steering, and a seat for the rider. There are different sizes of four-wheelers and one size does not fit all, so it’s important to see your ATV in person before making any purchases.

While there are no federal laws in place regarding who’s allowed to ride ATVs, state laws do exist. Some states start the age limit at 10 years old while other states require a rider to be 16. It’s important to note that the American Academy of Pediatrics doesn’t recommend letting children and teens under the age of 16 ride ATVs.

Cheap ATV options

How can you pick up this hobby without breaking the bank? Since you’re just starting out, the fancy bells and whistles should be a low priority, with safety options and ease of use at the top of your list. It’s important to buy an ATV that’s properly sized. A smaller engine and a four-wheeler that’s easy to ride are ideal options for beginners. Simple controls are also ideal for beginners, whether you have the money to spend on a top-of-the-line ATV or not. A big engine and fancy ATV might be appealing, but a first-time rider should steer clear.

Buying a used four-wheeler is a common route for beginners who don’t want to spend a fortune, but it’s important that the ATV still rides well, all the controls (and vehicle) work properly, and the tires have plenty of life left. It never hurts to be prepared so keep an eye out for sales on cheap ATV tires, helmets, or any other items that you’ll need.

Safety tips

ATV riding is a fun experience, but safety precautions still need to be taken. We encourage riders to follow these safety tips during their drive.

Start out slow and easy, and get used to your ATV.

Incorporate proper gear, such as a helmet, eye protection, a long sleeve shirt, and pants. You can also purchase a chest protector and over-the-ankle boots for more protection.

Respect the machine: Know your ATV, such as its size (these are heavy machines that can flip over), the turning radius, how fast it brakes, and the controls.

Practice proper maintenance, like checking the tire pressure, if there are any leaks, the condition of the brakes, etc.

Ride with a group of two or more riders/ATVs in case something goes wrong.

Don’t ride on paved roads, unless you’re crossing them and it’s permitted.

Ride an ATV that’s right for your age and experience.

Never ride under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

One person per single-passenger ATV. No exceptions.

Always have emergency supplies handy.

Once this hobby turns more into a passion and your level of expertise increases, you can start racing your four-wheeler in competitions. With that said, here’s another reminder that recklessness and carelessness can lead to harm for the rider and other ATV drivers. Take it slow, learn your machine, follow the safety tips mapped out above, and enjoy your new ATV and the off-roading that’s ahead.