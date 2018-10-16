Gameday 5: Penguins vs. Canucks

Canucks @ Penguins

PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

7:00PM Eastern – AT&T Sports Network | SN1

The Penguins take to the ice again as they welcome the Vancouver Canucks to town for a Tuesday night tilt.

The Penguins will be without Justin Schultz after a nasty lower-body injury on Saturday night as they fell to the Canadiens for the second time in 8 days, dropping a 4-3 decision. Schultz successfully had his leg reassembled and will now retreat to the throes of Recuperationland for the next 4 months.

Thankfully, the Penguins spent money on defense to get more deep on the back end.

The Penguins have launched the Derick Brassard As A Winger Experiment. Brazzers will complement Guentzel and 87 on the top line tonight.

ICYMI: If you live under a rock, Tim Horton’s worked with a/the Kenyan hockey team to give them the experience of their lives with one Sidjamin Crosby. Yes, Nate MacKinnon was there too. Did you know Nate MacKinnon is from Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia? Yes, that’s the same town Sidjamin grew up in!

Guentzel – Crosby – Brassard

Hagelin – Malkin – Kessel

Hornqvist – Sheahan – Rust

Simon – Cullen – Sprong

Dumoulin – Letang

Johnson – Oleksiak

Maatta – Riikola

DeSmith

Murray was available on Saturday night to serve as Casey “The Smith” DeSmith’s backup, so he looks to be available again post-concussion. DeSmith gets the nod, though, which is probably the right call.

Coach Sullivan confirms that Casey DeSmith will start tonight vs. Vancouver. "We felt it was the right decision at this particular time. It gives Matt a couple more days to rest after an injury, but certainly Casey's performance has been exceptional." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 16, 2018

The Canucks will be without young sensation Elias Pettersson (5G+3A in 5GP) after he sustained a concussion in an altercation with Mike Matheson. Mike Matheson was suspended for two games for his part in the bodyslamming incident. Remember, have sympathy for these guys getting suspended. It’s hard.

Tom Wilson talks life while suspended: “It’s terrible. The guys go on a one-day road trip, and it feels like you haven’t seen them in a month.” https://t.co/lYIy94S1o4 — Post Sports (@PostSports) October 14, 2018

Almost as hard as actually being injured, you tone-deaf mongoloid.

At any rate, the post-Sedin era for the Canucks hasn’t been all that bad, surprisingly, as Pettersson and some other young players have played pretty well in leading the Canucks to wins in 3 of their first 5 games this year.

They’ve gotten exceptional goaltending from Anders Nilsson, who has outshone Jakob Markstrom. Somewhere (probably a Denny’s parking lot in Carnegie, to be exact), Paul Steigerwald is salivating over a 6’6″ goaltender for the Penguins to play against.

Baertschi – Horvat – Boeser

Goldobin – Gaudette – Eriksson

Roussel – Sutter – Virtanen

Schaller – Granlund – Motte

Edler – Tanev

Hutton – Gudbranson

Pouliot – Stecher

Nilsson

Expose the Canucks.

Go Pens.