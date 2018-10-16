Harnessing the Boston Celtics firepower still a work in progress

The following is an excerpt from my subscription Patreon site.

When Will Smith’s “Agent J” fires the “Noisy Cricket” for the first time in Men In Black, the recoil sends him flying into a wall, into the trash, and through a windshield. He has no idea how to handle that kind of firepower.

Sort of like the 2018-19 Boston Celtics. All five starters are capable of going off for long stretches, entire games, or even days at a time. Harnessing that has been tough, though, and figuring out how to handle that kind of firepower isn’t always easy.

Does that not work for you? Let me put this another way.

Flowing water is powerful but it will always find the path of least resistance. It will keep going downhill in the fastest and easiest way possible.

Sort of like the 2018-19 Boston Celtics. At least the starters.

Those starters are so good that they don’t need to work hard for good shots. Why pass, pick, and cut when one of these guys invariably has a one-on-one matchup that can be exploited? It’s so easy to find the mismatch and pick on it over and over.

No matter how you put it, the Celtics have not had the best offense in the preseason.

“The best way I can put it,” says Celtics head coach Brad Stevens, “we’re far from a finished product. And that’s a good thing.”

What’s not good is the current state of the offense. Be it lack of concern, effort, or execution, the Celtics are nowhere near where they want to be. The question heading into tonight’s regular season opener is how quickly can they get it together.

