MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Oct 16/18

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

(click here for details on all upcoming UFC fight cards)

UFC

Rafael dos Anjos (28-10) vs Kamaru Usman (13-1) – TUF 28 Finale – Nov 30th

Junior dos Santos (19-5) vs Tai Tuivasa (8-0) – UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Tuivasa – Dec 1st (2nd Australia)

Mark Hunt (13-13-1, 1 NC) vs Justin Willis (7-1) – UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Tuivasa – Dec 1st (2nd Australia)

Jimi Manuwa (17-4) vs Thiago Santos (19-6) – UFC 231 – Dec 8th

Eryk Anders (11-2) vs Elias Theodorou (15-2) – UFC 231 – Dec 8th

John Makdessi (16-6) vs Diego Ferreira (13-2) – UFC 231 – Dec 8th

Bellator

Alessio Sakara (20-12, 2 NC) vs Kent Kauppinen (10-4) – Bellator 211 – Dec 1st

ONE Championship

Women’s Flyweight Championship: Jingnan Xiong (13-1) vs Angela Lee (9-0) – ONE: Heart of the Lion – Nov 9th

Bantamweight Championship: Bibiano Fernandes (22-3) vs Kevin Belingon (19-5) – ONE: Heart of the Lion – Nov 9th

Lightweight Championship: Eduard Folayang (20-6) vs Amir Khan (11-3) – ONE: Conquest of Champions – Nov 23rd