Ronda Rousey Buries Nikki Bella And Her Failed Relationship With John Cena On 'WWE Raw'

It did not take long for the new rivalry between WWE Raw stars Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella to get ugly, as the two women, who will face each other for the Raw Women’s Title at WWE Evolution on October 28th, battled on the mic on Raw this week.

The verbal war also included Nikki’s sister Brie Bella, who assisted Nikki in turning on Ronda Rousey last week, and then proceeded to attack the Champion alongside her twin after the turn. Brie Bella will be appearing at the WWE Evolution PPV in addition to her sister, however Brie’s role on the show has yet to be announced.

During this week’s Raw segment, things got extremely personal between Nikki and Rousey, when Nikki kicked things off by claiming that she was disgusted by Ronda Rousey positioning herself at the forefront of the current WWE Women’s Revolution.

Rousey then fired back, cutting her most heated WWE promo to date, taking a shot at not only Nikki Bella’s personal life, but the entire “Divas’ Era” in WWE, which boasted such names as Trish Stratus, Lita, Torrie Wilson and Stacy Keibler. Rousey claimed the Divas Era in WWE made her “sick to her stomach”.

Rousey then took aim at Nikki Bella’s failed engagement to John Cena, hurling insults at Bella, who is now officially split from Cena after their in-ring engagement which took place at WrestleMania.

“Nikki, the only door you’ve ever knocked down is the door to John Cena’s bedroom, and he eventually threw you out of that exact same door,” said Rousey.

Rousey’s tirade was not only aimed at Nikki Bella, but at Brie Bella as well, as Rousey accused both of The Bella Twins of being “leeches” onto the men they have been with in WWE. Brie Bella is famously married to Smackdown Live star Daniel Bryan, who is one of WWE’s most popular Superstars.

You can watch the entire segment from WWE Raw this week in the above video player.