Sport media and culture: Who's calling the shots?

Media plays very important role in the sports; you can easily know what is happening in world of sport, how your favorite team is doing and the culture of sports is growing. Here is a brief analysis on the role of media in sport and how it is changing the culture and development of TV and internet. Who calls the shot – teams, athletes or the media? How social professional illustrate the relation between media and sport.

Sports media

Media has played a significant role in making of the iconic moments, main sport events, and sport celebrities and the experience of sport in everyday life. Sport is a global thing not because it is played all around the world, but because media transmits its info all around the globe so effectively that this creates the culture of sport and placement of sport so evidently in the famous culture of world. The media, just like sport, is a part of a huge global network which progressed in 20th century and was linked with the technology strongly, which made the communications very important economically, socially, and politically. Media is a part of this whole process of sport; it plays a big role in constructing an understanding of sport.

Role of internet

As it is mentioned here, the internet has also led to the biggest changes in many ways. People started to follow sports via internet and are considered as the fans, but because of an unremitting march of the celebrity coverage and persistence of the sport integration in the mainstream culture. Internet offers a great democracy of interaction and access along with the immediacy, though the interests behind the sport and its promotion are commercial most of the time.

During the previous two decades, the legislative economy of the sport has got transformed by the satellite TV and digital technologies. In turn, sport has, however, proved as the lynchpin of a commercial success for most of the novel media giants, provided an enormous global coverage of the sport, its fame and importance seems to increase.

Benefits of media in sport

Take pause for a second and think regarding how to use the media in your experience of the sport – which part media plays differently? Information seems to be same: you can listen the same commentaries over each satellite channel which is broadcasted from one corner of world to another, you get same updates on your phones all the time. So, what perks media provides in field of sport?

You don’t have to wait now to see the results of game on radio or purchase newspaper for getting the reports of matches. Now just this, media bestowed you with the immediacy, while shaping the perceptions of audience about what is happening in the world of sport – the super stars, big events, and much more. Media decides what matters for you and to which extends. Watching the media transmissions with images and sound is now like actually playing game or being present in the playground physically.

Relation between the media sport and culture isn’t new. It has remained involved in the progress of each of the sport since 20th century. There exists a deep and strong relation between the sport and media and this sort of relation is made to last. Sometimes, media takes the shot and most of the time both are at an equal relation. Rather, this relation is a dynamic. The development of this relation is also linked with the culture because sport itself is a part of culture, particularly famous culture of the world.

Conclusion

From its invention, the modern sport has remained closely related to the media, being a main part of the famous culture. Media has expanded the outreach of sport fans and aided in enriching and populating the professional sport of . Sport offers an entertaining content for media in from of modern celebrities and heroes and comprehensible narratives. Media is, though, choosy in the sport coverage, illustrating few inequalities like gender, ethnicity, and class, even though the sport crosses the social limits in the appeal and is usually deployed for representing a nation.

Media and sport are quite closely related; sport offers stuff for media for communication and media plays a great role in determining the parts of sport to be covered and which of them will be viewed more. Media has shaped sport in many ways like by putting emphasis on it, creating new competitions, changing rules of few games, and engaging fans with celebrities.

The stories of sport are found in various forms, from the sensationalist famous newspapers to the ‘highbrow’ cinemas. History of relation between media and sport is deep and is underpinned by the economic elements, and is highlighted in modern sport as the global culture in each of the transnational manifestations.

