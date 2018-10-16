Top NBA Highlights of the Day

Curry’s Sick Trick Shot

Steph Curry’s range knows no bounds, as he has the ability to drain shots from all over the court. Opponents never really know where Curry will pull up and shoot from, which results in him being guarded closely no matter how far he is from the basket.

Curry knows the court at Oracle Arena extremely well, which makes pregame warmups fun, as he’ll attempt circus shots from all over. Tuesday marked the first day of the 2018-19 NBA regular season, so Curry elected to just casually drain a shot from the tunnel — which fans really seemed to enjoy. The Warriors’ season is bound to be a good one if this shot is any sort of sign. Fans are already making huge wagers on Golden States at many betting sites and online casinos.

Nothing but net.

Brown Posterized Embiid

Jaylen Brown backs down from no one — even potential Defensive Player of the Year Award candidates.

He showed that during Tuesday’s season-opener against the 76ers at TD Garden, when he drove the lane and went right at Joel Embiid — whereas other players may have looked to dish the ball instead.

Not Brown, though, as he kept on going full throttle, without even hesitating. Brown was met by Embiid at the rim, but wasn’t fazed, as he dunked right over the Sixers’ seven-footer. The ball actually caught some of the backboard on its way down, but it was still a posterization nonetheless. Brown made sure to let Embiid know about it afterward, too, as he started his counterpart down for a few seconds to rub it in.

bballsociety_: JBrown1 TNT NBA Basketball: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics https://t.co/ozX6a46Oka pic.twitter.com/OETcXuDnGt — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) October 17, 2018

Not too many swingmen in the league will challenge Embiid at the rim like that, but Brown showed no fear, and benefited from his aggressiveness.

Watching Baseball and Basketball at the Same Time

Jackie Bradley Jr. has been the X-Factor for the Red Sox in the American League Championship Series, as his at-bats with the bases loaded have helped swing the momentum in Boston’s favor.

Bradley hit a bases-clearing double in Game 2 on Sunday, and he picked up where he left off on Tuesday. The Red Sox outfielder came to the plate in the eighth inning of Game 3, with the bases loaded, and he absolutely crushed a pitch from Roberto Osuna to right field for a grand slam (watch here).

A “JBJ” chant broke out at TD Garden during the 76ers-Celtics game soon after Bradley’s grand slam, and understandably so. Not only that, the highlight was also shown on the Jumbotron, which resulted in Celtics fans erupting in cheer.

Jumbotron shows the JBJ grand slam and the Garden is JUICED pic.twitter.com/3NsZTzTtf1 — Adam London (@ALondon5) October 17, 2018

There’s a lot to celebrate for Boston sports fans right now.

Silver Can’t Put a Ring On It

A lot of planning is required for an NBA team to host a championship ring ceremony, and sometimes small details can be overlooked.

That appeared to be what happened at Oracle Arena on Tuesday night. The Warriors players received their championship rings from NBA commissioner Adam Silver, as did the team’s owners.

Everything went smoothly for Joe Lacob, but that wasn’t the case for co-owner Peter Guber. Silver had some trouble putting the ring on Guber’s finger, as it appeared to be a bit too small. The commish ended up using some force to get it on, as you can see in the video clip below.

hdsportsclips: Championship ring too small for Warriors owner Peter Guber, Iggy loses it TNT NBA Basketball: Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden State Warriors https://t.co/bq1JqrXJ7b pic.twitter.com/U7ZR2W5Nbs — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) October 17, 2018

It all turned out OK in the end, but that could’ve resulted in an awkward exchange between Silver and the Warriors’ co-owners.